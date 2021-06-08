GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $55,000 Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,871 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 298,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $685.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

