GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 23,451 Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 638,167 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waitr alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

WTRH stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.