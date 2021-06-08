GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Inpixon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 121,701,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INPX opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Inpixon has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 341.07%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

