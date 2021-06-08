GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 million-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million.

GTYH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 346,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $366.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.13. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

