GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,668 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $51,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.