GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $333.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.82. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.72 and a 12 month high of $349.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

