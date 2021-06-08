GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 31,084 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

