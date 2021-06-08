Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.72. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

