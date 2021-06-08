Head to Head Analysis: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) & FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $794.25 million 5.75 -$157.55 million ($1.20) -22.06 FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 55.23 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -50.58

FuelCell Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy. FuelCell Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloom Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Bloom Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 0 5 6 0 2.55 FuelCell Energy 3 5 0 0 1.63

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus price target of $30.44, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $9.10, suggesting a potential downside of 25.04%. Given Bloom Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -12.81% N/A -9.10% FuelCell Energy -136.60% -39.99% -14.00%

Risk and Volatility

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.03, meaning that its stock price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats FuelCell Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves hospitals, healthcare companies, retailers, and data centers. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

