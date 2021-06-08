Head-To-Head Comparison: Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) vs. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Klépierre and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 4 4 2 0 1.80 CubeSmart 2 1 4 0 2.29

CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $37.56, indicating a potential downside of 18.25%. Given CubeSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Klépierre.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A CubeSmart 24.07% 9.39% 3.86%

Risk & Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Klépierre and CubeSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.71 billion 5.40 $363.89 million N/A N/A CubeSmart $679.18 million 13.63 $165.62 million $1.72 26.71

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Klépierre on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

