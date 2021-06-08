Head-To-Head Survey: Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) vs. Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cerner alerts:

This table compares Cerner and Eviation Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.51 billion 4.35 $780.09 million $2.45 32.46 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerner and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 2 2 9 0 2.54 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner presently has a consensus price target of $82.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.78%. Given Cerner’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 14.69% 17.45% 10.13% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cerner has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cerner beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.