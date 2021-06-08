Head-To-Head Survey: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 0 2 9 1 2.92

Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 44.78%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold 31.69% 16.56% 9.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Kinross Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 2.39 $1.34 billion $0.77 10.38

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

