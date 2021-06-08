Head-To-Head Survey: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) vs. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jumia Technologies and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 40.11%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 13.42%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -101.02% -59.88% -38.70% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 20.31 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -14.40 ThredUp $186.01 million 12.20 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

ThredUp has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ThredUp beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

