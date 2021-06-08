Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 770,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,853 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 188,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after buying an additional 235,945 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,538,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,245,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

