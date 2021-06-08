HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.92, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.44.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.