Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

