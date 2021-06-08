Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

