Helmerich & Payne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,587 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,256% compared to the typical volume of 117 put options.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.24. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

