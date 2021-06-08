Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Herc worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.