HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.