HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 103,364 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NRG stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

