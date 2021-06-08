HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

INCY stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.