HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 187,911 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

