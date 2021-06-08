HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,875 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,945 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $39.24.

