HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 193,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MRAC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.