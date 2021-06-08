Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 951.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.22 ($12.43).

HSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

HSX stock opened at GBX 807.80 ($10.55) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 825.93. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.43.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

