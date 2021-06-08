Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $70.42.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

