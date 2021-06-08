Holderness Investments Co. Invests $200,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,712,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

KHC stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

