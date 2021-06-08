Holderness Investments Co. Invests $219,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPO. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 85,115 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

