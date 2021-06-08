Holderness Investments Co. Invests $260,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

