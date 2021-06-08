Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 2,798 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

