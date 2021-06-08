Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.76 billion-144.76 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HMC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 598,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

