Honest Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $549,267.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Honest has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $549,267.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00064674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00237089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00225429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01203955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,141.94 or 0.99869903 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

