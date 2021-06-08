Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $479.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.93. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

