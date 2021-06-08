Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSM. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

