Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $10,637,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47,526.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 392,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 391,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 103,125 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $15.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

