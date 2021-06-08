Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.