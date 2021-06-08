Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,834,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 816,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 519,950 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of CLGX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

