Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 143,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

