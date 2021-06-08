HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

HPQ stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. HP has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

