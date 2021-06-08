HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.30 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $10,849.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

