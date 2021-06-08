Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post sales of $366.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.97 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $208.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. 2,190,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,128. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.