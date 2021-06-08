Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $33,703.42

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $55.83 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $33,703.42 or 1.00194080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00250404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00225071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.01217628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.36 or 1.00259305 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

