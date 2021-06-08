Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0082

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $297,404.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00071125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.23 or 0.00978335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.09494836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049987 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.