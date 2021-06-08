IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $380.08 million and a P/E ratio of -54.39. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IBEX by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

