Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,885 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Ichor worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

ICHR stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.