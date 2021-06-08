ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 205,429 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

