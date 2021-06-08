iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $318 million-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of ICLK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 6,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,387. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 0.54.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.