Ideaology (IDEA) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.67 million and $418,636.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00986013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.01 or 0.09491437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,848,873 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

