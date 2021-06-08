IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $21.82

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $22.51. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 5,137 shares changing hands.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

